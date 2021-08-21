Another harassment video sparks anger on social media

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of women across Pakistan had not yet healed from the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment incident when another video, showing a Pakistani man sexually harassing a woman, went viral on social media. Two women, with a child seated between them at the back of a Qingqi rickshaw somewhere in a busy street in Pakistan (many on social media said it was Lahore), can be seen in the video clip. The women are visibly disturbed at the sight of a couple of motorcyclists hounding the rickshaw, catcalling and leering at the women.

One man jumps onto the rickshaw, out of nowhere, and forcibly kisses the woman. Startled, she and the woman beside her scream but no one intervenes.

One of the women takes her slipper off and threatens to hit a motorcyclist with it. The woman who was harassed, at one point in time, gets extremely upset and tries to leave the rickshaw in despair but is stopped from doing so by her companion.

The rickshaw appears to be surrounded by men in cars and motorcycles carrying the national flag, which indicates that the incident took place during Independence Day celebrations.

The video triggered anger and uproar on social media, with many people calling for the government to take strict action against sexual harassers.

"Where are ALL those men and women who were spitting hate in a Space last night??? Are these women TiKTokers too?? What did they do to invite such behaviour?? Are women safe? Is anyone listening?" asked Asmat Ali Zain.

"TERRIFYING!" wrote Zainab.