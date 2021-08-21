PARCO board appoints new deputy MD

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Pak-Arab Refinery Company Limited (PARCO) has appointed Irteza Qureshi as the new deputy managing director (DMD) in the country. The refinery is a joint venture between Pakistan and UAE.

Qureshi will assume charge of his office during the first week of Sept 2021.

He is currently working in Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Irteza Qureshi is a UK-qualified Chartered Accountant with diverse experience in private and public sectors and multinational organisations within and outside Pakistan.

He joined the OGDCL in 2015 and ever since his efforts had directly impacted value creation and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the company.