US president defends chaotic evacuation from Kabul

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden sought Friday to reassure the United States on the dramatic evacuation from Afghanistan, promising no Americans would be abandoned in one of the "most difficult" airlifts in history.

Widely criticized over the chaotic and dangerous exit after a sudden Taliban victory, Biden warned that the frantic effort to fly Americans, other foreigners and Afghan allies out of Taliban-occupied Kabul was dangerous. "This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history," Biden said in a televised address from the White House. "I cannot promise what the final outcome will be."

The White House says that about 13,000 people have got out on US military aircraft in less than a week, with the flow increasing. Biden cautioned that the US government does not know how many of its citizens are even in Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

He also poured cold water on the idea of expanding the US military perimeter beyond Kabul´s airport into Taliban-controlled streets, warning of "unintended consequences."

But he said firmly: "Let me be clear: any American who wants to come home, we will get you home." He also said the United States was "committed" to rescuing Afghans who had worked alongside US forces against the Taliban and who now fear retribution.

On the world stage, Biden rejected the notion that the military debacle, in which the US-trained Afghan army imploded and allowed the Taliban to take over almost without a fight, was hurting Washington´s credibility. "I have seen no question of credibility from our allies around the world," Biden said. The White House speech was only Biden´s second on the crisis since the Taliban capture of Kabul last weekend. He also took questions from reporters after the address, the only time he has done so apart from an interview on ABC News. Critics are attacking Biden not just for being caught unaware by the rapidity of the Taliban takeover but his relatively low profile.

When the Taliban were pouring into Kabul, Biden remained at the Camp David presidential retreat, invisible except for a single official photo where he appeared alone at a table in front of a video monitor, wearing a polo shirt. The White House, however, is clearly banking on a strategy of trying to separate the military-humanitarian crisis from the political arena.

The Pentagon and State Department are in charge of giving detailed, daily press conferences, where the focus on logistical details helps polish the administration´s tarnished claims to competency. By contrast, Biden´s usually omnipresent press secretary, Jen Psaki, has held only one briefing this week.

Biden, whose daily meetings with top national security staff have all been behind closed doors, announced at the last minute Friday that he would not fly straight after his speech to his personal home in Delaware, as planned -- although he is still heading there on Saturday.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield on Friday echoed Biden´s comments about the impossibility of avoiding a messy exit and said that, rather than being caught flat-footed, the administration had in fact "prepared for every contingency." There was "going to be a chaotic situation whether it happened five months ago, whether it happened five weeks ago or whether it happened this week," she told MSNBC.

The evacuation flights, secured by several thousand hastily deployed US troops, are not evidence of failure but of "foresight and planning," she said.