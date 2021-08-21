Girl, man abducted

KASUR: A girl and a man were abducted in separate incidents here. Accused Boota and others entered Shamim Bibi’s house near Bhedian village and abducted her 20-year-old daughter. Pattoki City police have registered a case. In another incident, accused Ramzan alias Bugi and others entered the house of Muhammad Kaleem and abducted him. The accused also tortured his wife and children.

CASH, VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Cash and valuables were taken away in different incidents here. Thieves entered the house of Nadir Ali at Kot Mir Baz Khan and stole Rs 200,000, gold ornaments and other valuables.