PIC orders making public tax exemptions given to business groups

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) to make public all details of the tax exemptions given to the business groups and entities and the tax recoveries made from them in the province. Giving his verdict in Shehbaz Akmal Advocate Vs. Punjab Revenue Authority case, Chief Commissioner Mahboob Qadir Shah said the spirit of the Right To Information (RTI) Act 2013 lied in transparency of all national affairs. He said people should be aware of the fact that the PRA had not shown any discrimination against any business entity in award of any tax exemptions or recovery of taxes from them. The PRA, said in its reply, submitted to the PIC, that the Authority takes decisions in its meetings about giving any tax exemptions to any business groups, and such details could not be shared with the public. It said that sharing such information would affect its recoveries adversely. However, the chief commissioner ordered the Authority to conduct scrutiny of minutes of its meetings, and separate the sensitive details from other information. He said all other details including tax rate and total exemption given to business groups should be made public under the RTI Act 2013.