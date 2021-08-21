Promotion of responsible journalism our priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said promotion of completely impartial, independent and responsible journalism in the country was the government’s top priority.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on the steps to be taken for evacuation of foreign journalists in Afghanistan. Other issues related to media were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, information secretary and other senior officials.

Fawad briefed the prime minister on the steps taken by the Ministry of Information for evacuation of journalists in Afghanistan.

A detailed briefing was given on issues related to the arrival of foreign journalists in Pakistan and provision of other facilities, including visas, to them.

Fawad said in view of the situation in Afghanistan, a special cell had been set up in the Ministry of Information for convenience of journalists to ensure prompt implementation of the applications received.

The prime minister appreciated the initiatives taken by the Special External Publicity Wing of the Ministry of Information to facilitate the international journalists.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a review meeting on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, Special Assistant Dr Shehbaz Gul and senior officials of Nadra and Ministry of Science and Technology.

Imran was apprised of the proposed legal amendments by the Judicial Commission for use of electronic voting machines. These measures are aimed at making the election process transparent.

The prime minister directed that an awareness campaign be organized in this regard so that the public and all stakeholders could be made aware of the benefits of the process and unwarranted criticism could be reviewed with facts. Imran also welcomed the recent investment of $85 million by the leading VCs of the world Airlift and said Pakistan had huge potential and Pakistan is open for business.