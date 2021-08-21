Alvi visits set of Turkish drama Kurulus Usman

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi, along with his wife Samina Alvi, during his visit to Turkey, reached the set of the historical Turkish drama series Usman Ghazi alias "Kurulus Usman". He met the cast, inquired about their well-being and took pictures. The president and his wife were dressed in traditional hats. The background was briefed in detail. The president also met actor Burak, who played the role of Usman Ghazi, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The president also asked questions. When the president asked how many episodes he intended to make of this drama, actor Burak jokingly said that one thousand! Everyone laughed. President Alvi praised the work of all actors, who played a role in the drama, based on Islamic history.

With pictures of the president’s tour of the drama set, Mehmet Bozdag wrote in his tweet “I thank the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, and his wife Samina Alvi, for visiting the set, for their trust and interest in the drama.”

Mehmet also greeted all Pakistanis through the president. Photos and videos of President Arif Alvi and his wife, along with the main characters of the play, have become an adornment of the social media.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also visited the set of Kurulus Usman. The historical Turkish series ‘Usman Ghazi’ is being dubbed in Urdu and aired on Geo TV. And this Turkish serial is being loved immensely. Historical Turkish dramas are watched with great interest in Pakistan. Geo TV has the honour of presenting the most popular Turkish drama serial in Urdu for Pakistani viewers. Just as Pakistani viewers watch their home-produced dramas on Geo TV with great interest, they are also watching their brother country Turkey’s drama serial Kurulus Usman in Urdu.

Regarding the immense popularity of the play in Pakistan, producer Mehmet Bozdag said, “I was sure that it would be liked more in Pakistan than in the Arab countries, because Pakistan and Turkey are culturally very close to each other.

“Anyway, the spirit of Pakistan is present in every Turk. This drama is the story of Turkey, the story of Pakistan and the story of an ordinary Muslim.”

He said that all Turks have deep love for Pakistan. “Pakistan is in our soul. It is our heart and soul.”

The drama serial Kurulus Usman season 2 is nowadays on air on Pakistan’s number one entertainment channel Geo TV. The drama serial is popular in Turkey and abroad and has been watched by millions of viewers around the world.

Kurulus Osman is the greatest verifiable dramatization that spotlights on the existence of Osman, who became the founder of the Ottoman Empire. Osman is a son of Ertugrul Ghazi.