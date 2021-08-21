China allows couples to have three children

ISLAMABAD: In a historic decision, the Chinese government has permitted each family to have three children, previously was confined only to two.

Reports said China’s national legislature on Friday formally endorsed the three-child policy mooted by the ruling Communist Party, in a major policy shift aiming to prevent a steep decline in birth rates in the world’s most populous country. The revised Population and Family Planning Law, which would now allow Chinese couples to have three children, was passed by the standing committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC). The amended law has also included additional social and economic support measures for the third (permitted) child. The new law stipulated that the country to take supportive measures in finances, taxes, insurance, education, housing and employment to reduce families’ burdens. China had permitted all the couples to have two children in 2016, when it scrapped its previous one-child policy, which had existed for decades and abolished after the policymakers had blamed it for the demographic crisis in the country. While, the Chinese officials claimed that the one-child policy implemented for over three decades had prevented over 400 million births. The decision to allow couples having a third child came after the decadal census, published this month, showed that China’s population grew at the slowest-ever pace to 1.412 billion. The official projections showed that the population decline might begin as early as next year. The new census figures revealed that the demographic crisis in China was expected to deepen as the population of above 60 year-old people grew to 264 million, up by 18.7 percent from the last year. As calls for the government to do away with the family planning restrictions grew louder, fueled by concerns that the declining population in the country could result in serious labour shortages and negatively impact the world’s second-largest economy, the CPC had decided to permit a third child, while declining to completely scrap the family planning policy.