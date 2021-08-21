‘Capitol Hill’ bomb threat standoff ends as suspect surrenders

WASHINGTON: A man, who threatened to set off a bomb on Washington’s ‘Capitol Hill’, has surrendered to the police on Thursday, ending hours-long standoff that rattled the lawmakers still shaken by January’s pro-Trump insurrection.

Reports said the incident has triggered evacuations from the building and a massive police response, sending jolts of anxiety through a city that has spent months on alert, as political tensions soared following the deadly US ‘Capitol Hill’ riot. The suspect, an apparent right-wing extremist, identified by authorities as Floyd Ray Roseberry from North Carolina, had bene broadcasting his entire saga live on the social media platforms from his truck, claiming to assailing US President Joe Biden and the Democrats, warning of a “revolution,” and seemingly complaining about the US government and its policy in Afghanistan. The man had also claimed that four more sets of explosives were in a wait in Washington and that they would be detonated along with his bomb, if the police used force against him.

The police officers and FBI agents cordoned off the complex and negotiated with the driver, who, police said, had appeared to possess a detonator in his hand. Suddenly, after four hours of the drama, it was over.

“He got out of the vehicle and surrendered to the police, and the tactical units that were close by, took him into custody without any mishap", US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told the newsmen. A subsequent search by the law enforcement agencies, recovered no bomb in the vehicle parked on the sidewalk next to the Library of Congress, but the possible bomb making materials were collected from the truck”, the police chief added.

Thomas Manger said it was unclear what Roseberry’s motives were, but in his Facebook Live, he had issued a series of incoherent threats and asked to speak to the president. “I’m trying to get (US President) Joe Biden on the phone. I’m parked up here on the sidewalk right beside all this pretty stuff”, said the bald-headed man with a salt-and-pepper goatee, wearing a white T-shirt. He added, “I’m not hurting anybody Joe. I’m not pulling the trigger on this thing. I can’t (indeed), I´m telling you, them snipers come in, they start shooting this window out, this bomb’s going off:”

The live feed showed Roseberry in his vehicle holding a metal cylinder topped with clay attached to a box with buttons and wires, but it was ultimately determined not to be a viable explosive device. While he did not claim a political affiliation, he referred at one point to ‘the revolution’, saying “I’m looking for all my other patriots to come out and help me”.

Later he lashed out at Biden’s party, saying “You all know what you’re doing, Democrats? You’re killing Americans”. A White House official said Biden was briefed on the standoff. As authorities revealed that the threat, the Library of Congress’s main buildings were evacuated, as it was the nearby US Supreme Court and at least one of the three House office buildings.

Meanwhile, the streets and buildings were re-opened and public transportation resumed after police gave the all clear. Both the Senate and House of Representatives are currently on recess, but some lawmakers have remained in Washington and staffers are working in the complex. House Democrat Bill Pascrell had offered fierce condemnation of the suspect during the standoff, in comments that echoed the trauma of the insurrection that rocked the Capitol in January.

“A right-wing extremist is now threatening to detonate a bomb at the US Capitol, the right-wing domestic terrorism is a threat to every community in the United States", he tweeted.