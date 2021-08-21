Schools sealed as corona cases surge in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration has sealed all the schools in the Mahandri Union Council of the Balakot tehsil after the coronavirus positivity rate surged to an alarming position on Friday.

“The Covid-19 positivity rate in the Mahandri Union Council has increased. A number of students and teachers of various schools have been tested positive and this is why all schools are being closed with an immediate effect for the next 10 days,” an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan said.

Besides all the schools in Mahandri, the Government girls Primary School Khabal Mori Datta, Government High School No 3 Muftiabad, Mansehra, Government Girls Primary SchoolNo 2 Pano Dehri and Government Secondary School Pulrah were also closed down after the students and teachers were tested positive.

The deputy commissioner also ordered the Tehsil Municipal Administrations concerned, assistant commissioner and police department to ensure the closure of the educational institutions and disinfecting of the buildings.