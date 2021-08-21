VC enlists ICU sports services

PESHAWAR: Vice-Chancellor of Islamia College University (ICU), Prof Dr Gul Majeed Khan, has said that the institution has rendered excellent services in sports and produced renowned players.

He expressed these views during a visit to the ICU Sports Directorate on Friday.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem, in-charge MN Dar, President of Islamia Cricket Club Engineer Aurangzeb Khalil and Director Sports, Islamia College University, Ali Hoti were also present on the occasion.Dr. Gul Majeed Khan said that ICU had rendered services not only in the field of education but also in the field of sports by producing eminent players of whom are Rizwan, Shahenshah Afridi and Usman Shinwari playing for the Pakistan cricket team.