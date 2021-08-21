Tribesmen seek permission to harvest ‘chilghoza’ nut

MIRANSHAH: The displaced tribesmen from Madakhel and Khadarkhel tribes on Friday staged a protest, asking the government to allow them to harvest the chilghoza (pine nut) crop in their native areas.

The tribesmen belonging to Dattakhel tehsil in North Waziristan staged the protest demonstration outside the District Press Club in Miranshah to make the demand. They also blocked the main road to traffic to press the authorities for acceptance of their demand. The protesters, including Malik Rahmat Ghulam and others, said they had been living as IDPs at the Bakakhel camp in Bannu. They said that the chilghoza crop was the only resource of income for them and they used the money to meet their needs for the entire year.