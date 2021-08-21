Sirajul Haq says JI stands by Taliban

BATKHELA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday said his party stood by the Taliban, who recently took control of the Afghan capital Kabul.

Addressing a gathering of seminary students at Alladand Dehri, he hoped for the establishment of a strong Islamic government in Afghanistan to enlighten the entire Muslim world.

“The US was ‘enemy’ of our religion and was involved in killing innocent Muslims around the world,” he added.

Sirajul Haq condemned the alleged manhandling of a girl at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, saying the incident pointed to the moral degradation of the society. “Nobody has the right to harass a girl even if she does not wear a dupatta,” he remarked.

The JI leader said that a conspiracy was being hatched to make Pakistan a secular country, vowing that his party would not allow such elements to succeed.

He said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and no effort would be spared to protect its identity.

Criticising the government, he said the have-nots have been exposed to rising inflation, but the rulers were least bothered to provide them relief. Joblessness coupled with record price-hikes has made life miserable for the people from the poor strata of the society, he said, adding that the government reneged on all pledges and failed to deliver.

Sirajul Haq said that the country had been buried under huge loans and the rulers were pandering to the whims of the International Monetary Fund.

He maintained that his party would spare no effort to establish Sharia rule in the country. The JI chief urged the people to extend support to his party to help establish a just society and provide justice to the people.