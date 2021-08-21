School for orphans opened in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: Khyber Pakhunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah on Friday said that it was the prime duty of the government to provide best possible educational facilities to orphans.

Shahab Ali Shah was speaking at the opening ceremony of Gilani Maktaba Darulyatim (orphans school) in Shahkas area of Jamrud tehsil. Shahab Ali Shah was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (r) Khalid Mehmood and North West Medical College principal Dr Noorul Eman.

He said that along with Islamic education, modern education was inevitable to compete with the rest of the world. He added that it was the current government’s mission to increase the education ratio in the erstwhile Fata. He said that orphans were also an asset who could contribute to the progress of the country.

Shahab Ali Shah formally inaugurated the orphans school established at Jamia Farooqia in Shahkas. He said it was a good step of the Jamia Farooqia to facilitate orphans to seek proper Islamic and modern education.

North West Medical College principal Noorul Emaan said he felt proud that orphans would also receive free education where a modern books library and computer lab had also been established for primary level students in the seminary. He said the rest of the madrassas should also follow the same policy, wherefrom an orphan could also be graduated as doctor, engineer as well as a religious scholar.

According to the madrassa management, 109 orphans were enrolled in the orphan school where they receive free education and other necessary assistance.