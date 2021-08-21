Appeal for help

PESHAWAR: A woman has appealed to the government, NGOs and philanthropists to assist her in the medical treatment of her son suffering from heart diseases.

Sumbal Iqbal, mother of Abdullah, said that doctors had pointed out the disease when her son was 40 days old and had diagnosed it as “congenital heart disease.”

She said the doctors had advised that the disease would be treated in three phases or surgeries. She said the first surgery was done when the child was three months old, and later another surgery was also performed.

However, she said that the doctors diagnosed that Abdullah was also suffering from pulmonary atresia, whose treatment could not be done here in Pakistan.

Presenting documents and correspondence with the hospitals in the US, the woman with a choking voice said that the doctors had estimated Rs30 million, which she cannot afford.

She requested the authorities and philanthropists to provide her assistance for the life of her son. She can be contacted at: 0335-9506179 and 0332-319665.