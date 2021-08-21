Three alleged robbers held

PESHAWAR: The police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang involved in robberies in the Saddar area.

Superintendent of Police Cantonment Zubair Ahmad Cheema told a press conference that the police had busted a gang of robbers involved in Rs7.5 million robbery from a citizen in Gulberg locality.

He said the police arrested three alleged members of the gang, including Raees, Jahanzeb and Arif, and recovered Rs6 million from them.

The official said the gang members were being interrogated to work out other incidents of robberies in the area.