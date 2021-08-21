CM wants tree plantation part of all uplift projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday directed the relevant officials to ensure tree plantation in all developmental projects.

He said this while chairing a meeting on the monsoon plantation drive, said a handout.

The meeting, attended by other officials, reviewed the progress made in the initial two weeks of the drive.

Expressing satisfaction at the ongoing monsoon tree plantation drive in KP, he directed the relevant officials to ensure that all targets of the drive were achieved.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the total target of the monsoon plantation drive had been set at 58 million.

It was added that a total of 774 various activities of the plantation were carried out across the province during the first two weeks of the drive starting from August 1.

The meeting was told that 1.1 million saplings had been planted by engaging elected public representatives and the general public.

Overall 8.00 million saplings were planted during the first two weeks of the campaign across the province.

“Similarly, enclosures for 112 million plants have also been planned during the drive and in the two weeks of the drive enclosures for 56 million plants have been ensured,” it was told. The participants were informed that 1.5 million saplings had been distributed amongst people for private plantation.

The chief minister directed the officials to carry out plantations on the banks of rivers, highways, irrigation channels besides other places identified for the purpose. He stressed the need for especially focusing on urban plantation and directed the officials to go for mass plantation at the divisional, district and tehsil headquarters level.

Mahmood Khan asked the local government department to make all the Tehsil Municipal Administrations responsible for the protection of the saplings planted in their jurisdictions.