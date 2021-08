LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD)/Rescue 1122 provided emergency cover to 61,456 mourners during 1,279 events in Punjab during Ashura-e-Muharram. Around 60,470 mourners who sustained injuries due to flagellation were given appropriate first aid while 983 people having severe injuries and deep cuts were shifted to hospitals for advanced medical care, said the PESD DG.