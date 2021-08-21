PPL kicks off Covid-19 vaccination campaign

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) kicked-off a Covid-19 vaccination drive for local communities around the company’s field locations at Gambat South, Kandhkot, Mazarani, Dhok Sultan and Adhi in districts Sanghar, Kashmore and Kambar-Shahdadkot, Sindh as well as district Attock and Tehsil Gujjar Khan in Punjab.

Furthermore, at Sui, district Dera Bugti, the immunisation drive is already underway. The vaccination campaign has been organised in coordination with the respective district health authorities and is being carried out using PPL-operated mobile medical dispensaries and mobile vaccination teams (MVT). The campaign supplements the government’s efforts to vaccinate all the population of the country and is being carried out on the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) request.

The drive commenced on July 27 around Kandhkot and Gambat South followed by Mazarani and Adhi fields on August 4 and 5 respectively, with the latter being held at the Public Dispensary, Mastala.

The immunisation drive at Dhok Sultan got underway on August 11 for the residents of district Attock.The locals around Sui, district Dera Bugti are being vaccinated through the Sui Field Hospital as well as the MVT at the Public Welfare Hospital, Sui. Additionally, a MVT is operational near the PIDC House, Karachi and is also part of the drive. Collectively, so far over 10,000 locals have been vaccinated through this expansive campaign.

The PPL remains committed to the wellbeing of the local communities around its operational areas and beyond through its integrated Corporate Social Responsibility programme.Earlier, the PPL organised an in-house Covid-19 vaccination drive for its employees and their dependents as well as the contract staff across the company. The second phase of the in-house immunisation drive, extending to the staff families and beyond, commenced on August 9 at the head office. As a result, nearly all the company staff at the head office has received their vaccination against Covid-19.