Call to solve problems of farmers

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the agricultural scientists to expedite their efforts to combat the agricultural challenges and address the problems being faced by the farmers.

He was addressing the deans and directors at the UAF Syndicate Room. He lauded the measures being taken on the part of the government for the development of agricultural sector which was the backbone of our economy and directly linked to poverty alleviation. He said that new IT innovations would be adopted for this purpose along with training of administrative staff.