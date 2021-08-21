Youm-e-Ashur observed nationwide with reverence

ISLAMABAD: The Youm-e-Ashur was observed on Thursday across the country to commemorate the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions and family members during the battle of Karbala.

Millions of mourners, including women and children wearing black dresses participated in countrywide hundreds of Ashura processions involving ritualistic mourning with self-flagellation to reflect the grief over the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his companions and family members. A number of devotees carrying ‘Tazias’ and ‘Alams’ chanted “Labaik Ya Hussain” as a portrayal of their devotion to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family. Zuljinnah was a major attraction of the mourning processions.

Strict security measures and some road closures were also in place to avoid any untoward incident. Strict security measures were in place as mobile phone services were suspended in high security zones in different cities.

Law enforcement agencies, including police, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and others accorded foolproof security to mourners.Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls were also set up along the route the procession to provide assistance to the participants. Ulema and Zaireen highlighted the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and urged the Muslims to follow their footsteps.

In Rawalpindi, six main processions of Zuljanah, Alam and Tazia were taken out on Ashura from different areas of the city. All processions were culminated at Imambargah Qadimi after passing through traditional routes. Sham-e-Ghariban Majlis was held at Imambargah Qadeemi. The first procession of 10th Muharram was taken out from Sector F-11/3, Street 37, House No366 at 1:00pm and culminated at Darbar Sakhi Shah Muzammil Bheka Syedan after passing through its route.

The main procession in Karachi had been taken out from Nishtar Park Karachi.Its route was Guru Mandar, M.A Jinnah Road, Sadar Dawakhana, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Tibet Center where Nimaze-e-Zohrain was offered at 1:30pm and then the procession continued to move towards Denso Hall, Bolton Market, Plastic Market and terminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah at 6pm.

In Quetta, the main Ashura procession was carried out in the provincial metropolis where Dastas of over 62 Imambargahs reached the Alamdar Road in morning and the procession departed towards its designed traditional routes including Alamdar Road, Mission Road, Mizan Chowk, Liaqat Bazaar, Prince Road, Mecongy Road and the processions culminated at Mominabad Imambaragah in the evening.

In Lahore, the main Shabih-e-Zuljinah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate of Old Walled City culminated at Karbala Gaamay Shah after marching on its traditional route, where Sham-e-Ghareeban was being held. As many as 12 mourning processions were held in Peshawar which included Imambargah Agha Rizvi Cherikobaan, Alamdar Qissa Khwani, Akhund Nobajori, Alam Shah Kochi Bazar, Khan Sab Marvi Haa, Purawali Jafria Street, Mirza Qasim Mohallah Jangi, Tehkhana Mohallah Gul Badshah Gee, Haider Shah Jehangir pura and Mustafa Shah Mohallah Khudadad.

All the processions including the main Zuljinah procession after passing through traditional routes culminated peacefully at their respective Imambargahs.Similar processions were also taken out in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Kurram, and Dera Ismael Khan.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions were brought out from central Imambargahs in all the major cities and towns across the state including in the capital city of Muzaffarabad besides Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimber, Sudhanoti, Haveili, Rawalakot, Hattiyan and Neelam valley districts, which culminated at their stipulated religious sites, after passing through their traditional routes in the evening.

All the Ashura processions taken out in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) culminated peacefully after passing through the traditional routes amid tight security arrangements.The mourning processions were also held in Rajanpur, Narowal, Nawabshah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Tando Muhammad Khan, Abbottabad, Mian Channu, Rohri, etc, and concluded at respective Imambargahs after marching through traditional routes.