Govt to increase educational opportunities in ex-FATA

LANDIKOTAL: Khyber Pakhunkhwa Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah on Friday said that it was the prime duty of the government to provide best possible educational facilities to orphans.

Shahab Ali Shah was speaking at the opening ceremony of Gilani Maktaba Darulyatim (orphans school) in Shahkas area of Jamrud tehsil. Shahab Ali Shah was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (r) Khalid Mehmood and North West Medical College principal Dr Noorul Eman.

He said that along with Islamic education, modern education was inevitable to compete with the rest of the world. He added that it was the current government’s mission to increase the education ratio in the erstwhile Fata.

He said that orphans were also an asset who could contribute to the progress of the country. Shahab Ali Shah formally inaugurated the orphans school established at Jamia Farooqia in Shahkas. He said it was a good step of the Jamia Farooqia to facilitate orphans to seek proper Islamic and modern education.