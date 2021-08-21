ANP wants democracy restored in Afghanistan

BARA: Calling for the resolution of all issues through negotiation, Awami National Party (ANP) provincial General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak on Friday said his party would not remain indifferent to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Addressing a gathering of party workers here, he maintained that governments could not function at gunpoint. He said all issues could be solved through talks and the use of power and guns was no solution. The ANP leader said that his party wanted the restoration of viable peace in Afghanistan as the country has witnessed enough bloodshed and violence in the last four decades.

Sardar Hussain Babak said that the ANP wanted the restoration of a true democratic setup in Afghanistan in order to let the people decide their future through the use of votes. “The Afghan people should be allowed to make a choice about their future. They must not be deprived of their right to vote,” he maintained.