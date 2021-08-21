‘PM to make Pakistan welfare state

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor’s House Lahore on Friday.

During the meeting, political and administrative matters were discussed. The Punjab governor appreciated the efforts of Haleem Adil Sheikh for raising voice for solving the problems of people of Sindh at various forums, including Sindh Assembly.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to transforming Pakistan into a true welfare state. He said that the government was stable and the opposition’s wish for mid-term elections would not fulfil, adding that the public support was with the government’s narrative, not with the opposition’s.

The governor said that under the umbrella of Ehsaas “Koi bhooka na soye” was a historic initiative of the government. He said that provision of basic facilities, including health and education, to the people was the top most priority of the government for which all available resources were being utilised, adding that the credit for getting the country out of the economic crisis also went to the current government. Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the political story of the opposition was over. He said, “We are exposing the PPP's corruption, loot and plunder in Sindh.” He said solution to the problems of the people of Sindh was the top priority of the federal government.

Earlier, in a tweet, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar shared a video of an Indian journalist talking to Kashmiri children and said that even a child of Kashmir loved Pakistan and hated India. India has employed all kinds of oppressive measures but Kashmiris could not be demoralised.