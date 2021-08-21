India have to quit IIOJ&K, says Ghazali

MUZAFFARABAD: Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that India knows it will have to leave the disputed state and will face same consequences in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) like USA from Afghanistan.

Terming the Afghan changes as lesson for India, he said that evacuation of occupiers from Afghanistan is a lesson for India, “History has shown that nations cannot be conquered by force, oppression and deception,” he added.

He said that the world knows that occupied Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of India; the people of IOK wants UN resolutions’ implementation. “The constant struggle of the people of Kashmir for independence from India is a testament to the fact that India’s status in the occupied state is nothing but an occupier and usurper,” Ghazali maintained.

Uzair stated that Indian government, the Indian forces and media are brazenly resorting to lies and deception to justify the forcible occupation of the occupied state. He said that the Indian rulers should understand that the people of Jammu and Kashmir only want independence from India for which they are facing Indian atrocities.

Ghazali further said that the dream of Modi gang to integrate the disputed state in India could never be completed.

Uzair Ghazali said that the occupation of Afghanistan by the US and its allies by force proved a wall of sand and ultimately the Afghan people and the Taliban were victorious, similarly, he said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will succeed. “History has shown that no nation can be enslaved longer by power, oppression and terrorism,” he added.

He said that it has been proved that when a nation struggles against the usurping power with the spirit of trust in Allah, they ultimately get liberation.

He paid homage to the spirit of freedom, great sacrifices and eternal struggle of the people of Occupied Kashmir and said that the time is not so far when Kashmiri will celebrate independence from India and withdrawal of its forces from the disputed state with shame and remorse.