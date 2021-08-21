Man arrested for attempted murder, sexual abuse

MANSEHRA: A local judge on Friday handed over a suspected child molester to police in two days’ custody, who had allegedly attempted to kill a kid after sexually assaulting him in the Shinkiari area.

“The accused trapped a five-year-child by taking him to a nearby agriculture field and strangulated him to hide his crime [of sexual assault] but was arrested subsequently, as the victim survived miraculously after a prolonged surgery,” Mohammad Yasir, the Shinkiari police Station House Officer, told reporters.

The local magistrate Ilyas Saeed gave the accused Atif Shaukat a two-day police remand after the latter was produced in his court.

According to the first information report and the subsequent police investigation, the gruesome incident happened in Daryal Batang Khawaja area in the Shinkiari on August 16.

The victim, who had gone missing in the morning, was found unconscious in a gorge in the evening.

The victim regained consciousness on August 18 after undergoing successive surgeries and then police registered the FIR after he revealed the entire incident and named the accused in front of his family and police.

The accused, who runs a shop in the area, had trapped the victim saying he would give him sweets and took him to a nearby auricular field and allegedly assaulted him.

He slit the victim’s throat and other body parts with a dagger and threw him into a gorge to hide his offence.

The police, after lodging the FIR under Sections 324/ 377 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 53 of Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010, arrested the accused and got his two days physical remand from the local magistrate.

The members of the victim family sought an exemplary punishment for the accused who, according to them, was their next-door neighbour.