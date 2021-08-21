Celebrations?

What happened at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 when over 400 unruly men attacked a woman is shameful. The same mob will never dare to act like vultures in a foreign country because of the fear of the law. Crimes increase in a society where law-enforcement personnel fail to maintain law and order. What we are seeing today is the outcome of years of lawlessness and the failure of the relevant authorities to implement laws in an efficient manner. Calling Pakistan an Islamic state isn’t the solution to our problem. Have we forgotten how a dictator said that women in Pakistan plan their rape to immigrate to foreign country? In a country where the police and a few within the political elite ignore these incidents and blame victims, instead of arresting and punishing criminals, such crimes are bound to increase.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore