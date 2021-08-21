Taliban being ‘officious not malicious’ at Kabul airport

LONDON: The Taliban is being “officious rather than malicious” in stopping people reaching Kabul airport for evacuation flights, according to a defence minister.

James Heappey also said he hopes the Taliban will be “different this time”, amid widespread reports that its militants have used violence against Afghans – including preventing people reaching the airport to flee.

A total of 963 people have been evacuated from Kabul on the RAF “air bridge” in the last 24 hours, according to the minister. But the former soldier, who fought in Afghanistan, added that he is kept “awake at night” by the knowledge the UK will not be able to get “absolutely everybody out”.

Asked about the evacuation effort, Heappey highlighted the most recent numbers before telling Sky News: “That’s a significant acceleration on the numbers over the previous 24 hours and reflects that we are now fully up to speed in Kabul with military, Border Force, Foreign Office consular staff all now up and running.

“We’re looking forward to delivering similar numbers today, tomorrow and over the days ahead.” Heappey said it is unclear how long the UK evacuation plan will last as it is dependent on the “dynamic” circumstances.

He said he understands that the Taliban is not turning people away from Kabul airport, noting: “Where they have done, I’ve heard it’s more that they are being officious rather than malicious.”

Heappey also told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It keeps me awake at night, it keeps the Secretary of State (Ben Wallace) awake at night, it keeps absolutely everyone here at the Ministry of Defence awake at night – that reality that we won’t get absolutely everybody out.

“But what is in our gift is that, through the extraordinary professionalism of our armed forces, we can get as many people out as possible.”

On the future for Afghanistan, Mr Heappey said it was “always inevitable the Taliban would be part of the solution”.

He told Sky News: “It makes me sick, of course it does, to see the scenes we’re seeing in Afghanistan; I gave some of the best years of my life and I risked my life in Afghanistan. “The fact the Taliban is part of the peace, as painful as that is for people like me who have served, was always going to be the reality.”

The minister added on ITV: “I hope the Taliban is different this time, I hope that they will not want to be an international pariah and that they will behave differently as a consequence.”

He went on: “We have our eyes wide open to what the Taliban could still be, but it’s not a given that they will be that and I think we have to hope that that’s not what they are.”