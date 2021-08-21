Pakistan’s economy heading in right direction: Tarin

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said on Friday the economy of the country was heading in a right direction.

In a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor House, the minister said the international organisations were acknowledging Pakistan’s economic development, according to a news release.

He said increasing the exports of the country was the top most priority of the government. The Governor, on the occasion, said initiatives of the finance ministry for the protection of small- and large-scale businesses during the outbreak of Covid-19 and Roshan Digital Accounts for overseas Pakistanis were commendable.

He said the rise in foreign exchange rates was an expression of confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the government’s economic policies. Ismail said ease of doing business and providing facilities to investors were among the priorities of federal government. The meeting also discussed in detail the overall economic situation of the country.