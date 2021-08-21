Pakistan’s Covid recovery cases cross one million mark

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases has reached 89,673 — one of the highest during fourth wave of the pandemic – while the number of recovered patients exceeded one million mark on Friday.

In the wake of prevailing Covid situation in Sindh, the provincial government announced on Friday that the in-person learning in schools will resume on August 30 instead of coming Monday, while teachers and parents will be required to show vaccination certificates.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre, coronavirus claimed 70 lives, with 3,239 more people testing positive and 3,027 patients recovering from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours.

Among the 70 deaths, 64 patients were under treatment in hospitals and six were in their respective quarantines or homes. Thirty patients were on ventilators.

The national Covid positivity ratio during the last 24 hours was recorded as 6.23 per cent. Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities – Islamabad, 46 per cent; Bahawalpur, 66 per cent; Lahore, 38 per cent; and Multan, 58 per cent. Around 472 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 51,982 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, of which 3,239 turned out positive.

Around 1,002,430 people have so recovered from the disease across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,116,886 cases have been detected across the country. Sindh has

reported 417,439 cases; Punjab, 377,208; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 155,153; Balochistan, 31,755; Islamabad, 95,491; Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 30,314; and Gilgit-Baltistan, 9,526.

A total of 17,115,272 corona tests have so far been conducted, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country.

Some 5,387 corona patients were admitted to hospitals, while 4,893 were in

critical condition. The national tally of fatalities has reached 24,783.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the educational institutions would resume in-person learning from August 30, which was earlier scheduled to start from coming Monday.

Shah said all teachers and parents also need to show their vaccination certificates, adding all the staff should be vaccinated before the reopening of schools.

On August 17, the provincial Education Department had announced resuming in-person classes from August 23.