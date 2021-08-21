Security officials from NZC, ECB due today

ISLAMABAD: Two security officials from New Zealand Cricket and England and other from Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are due in Pakistan during the next couple of days to judge the security measures in place for their national teams’ forthcoming tours to Pakistan.

England security officer David Snares will arrive today (Saturday) while Rig Dixon (NZ) will be in Pakistan tomorrow (Sunday). Both the officials will be visiting Lahore and Islamabad to judge the security arrangements and hold the meetings with respective officials in each city.

The duo will also get engaged in extensive meetings with the PCB officials over modalities being finalised to host their respective teams.

New Zealand team is due to arrive in Islamabad on September 11 to play One-Day and T20 series while England cricket team is also due in Pakistan later this year.