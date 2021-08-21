I’m not a one-format player: Shan

LAHORE: Pakistan Test cricketer Shan Masood has said that he is not a one-format player and wants to play for Pakistan in limited overs games as well.

“I have been playing in every format and my performance and statistics are in front of everyone,” he said while talking to reporters here.

“I don’t want to limit myself to any one format. I am trying to gain the confidence of selectors by playing better cricket in first Class, List A and Twenty20 matches.

“I am playing whiteball cricket even after being dropped from the national team. My stats are getting better even in limited overs cricket,” said Shan. “I have suffered the most ‘outs’, having played only 25 Tests in eight years,” he added.

He further said that it was not fair to say that he got suppor because of his father. “Look at the successful openers of other teams, how many opportunities they have had in eight years. The opening is the hardest as the opener has to get runs and run the ball old and provide the middle order a strong foundation.

“If we’re batting first, there is a fresh pitch and a new ball to face. Given so many responsibilities, do you get opportunities according to this calculation?” he said.

He also said that he always tried to learn from mistakes. He said he scored three consecutive centuries and also played a three-figure innings in England. “I admit the poor performance and I was dropped due to the failure against New Zealand but we must also take into account the circumstances and events. We must also look at the difficulties of the batsmen in their own fields against the best bowling attack in the world,” said Shan.