Uncertainty looms over Pak-Afghan series after new regime

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan cricket team’s getting out of Kabul and the required permission from the new government have become key issues as uncertainty is looming over the three-match One-Day series against Pakistan meant for direct qualification to the World Cup 2023.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that Afghan cricket team is facing multiple problems in getting out of Afghanistan amid take over by the new administration.

“At the moment, it is unclear as to how the Afghan cricketers would get the required permission from the new Taliban setup. The dilemma is under which flag the team would compete against Pakistan, whether they would be allowed to use old national flag or the new one introduced by the Taliban government in Kabul. Whether the Afghan Cricket Board is ready to adopt the changes or they would stick to the previous practice,” a source closer to Afghan cricket said.

He added that it would not be easier for the Afghan cricket setup including the players to accept what they would be dictated by the new regime.

“Even the change of national flag/board flag and other related matters including the handling of Afghan board finances and appointment of team management is under question. A Taliban-backed manager would possibly be not acceptable for the Afghan cricket team at this point of time. You never know what is in store for you in a volatile Kabul situation so you cannot confirm whether the three-match series against Pakistan will go ahead. Keep in mind this series is not an away series but it is Afghanistan cricket that is the host so some serious hurdles are there for hosting the series in Sri Lanka.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also shelved its plans for final arrangements for the series including the advance payment for the chartered flight that would be taking the Pakistan team to Sri Lanka.

“We cannot move ahead unless and until we get a clear picture of the series. Once everything is confirmed, we would be in a position to move ahead. For that, we need a green signal from Afghan cricket.”

The PCB official said there has been no decision as yet on the establishment of the camp for the series or to name the probables for the camp training.

“Nothing has been finalised yet as to when the camp will get underway or when the probables would be named. What we can confirm so far is the request we have received from the four Pakistan cricketers for much-deserved rest from the series against Afghanistan. If the series goes ahead, captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali will not be available for selection. In Babar’s absence, Shadab Khan will lead the team against England but these decisions will only count if the series goes ahead and we get final clearance from Afghan cricket.”

The PCB’s official added that on Pakistan’s part everything was in order.

“We are ready to play the away series against Afghanistan. The tentative dates of the series are September 3, 5, 8. Dates are adjustable but keep in mind that New Zealand are due in Islamabad on September 11 and Pakistan cricketers would be busy by then in hosting them.”