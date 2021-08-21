SBP to hold 'Punjab’s Fastest Man, Woman' competitions

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will organise competitions of Fastest Man and Woman of Punjab next month, said Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh while addressing a meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

He said under-21 male and female athletes from all tehsils, districts and divisions of province would be eligible to participate in the competitions. “The competitions will be organised before September 15,” he said.

Adnan further said that the winners would be awarded cash prize of Rs100,000 each. “The top 30 runners of these competitions will be given further training under the supervision of qualified coaches,” he added.

Adnan further said that Sports Board Punjab would also organise javelin throw and other athletics competitions in near future.