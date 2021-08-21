Toyota target fourth Le Mans as fans return

LE MANS, France: Toyota are firm favourites to win their fourth consecutive Le Mans 24 Hours title this weekend with fans back at the La Sarthe circuit for the 89th edition of motorsport’s mythic endurance race.

Last year’s Le Mans was held behind closed doors, coronavirus restrictions keeping the traditional crowd numbering 250,000 at home.

With capacity capped at 20 percent the 50,000 ‘petrolheads’ burning the midnight oil are set for another demonstration of Toyota dominance as Le Mans ushers in the new Hypercar era.

Japan’s former Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi starts on pole after setting the fastest lap in Friday qualifying.

Kobayashi, who drove for Toyota and Sauber in his F1 career, is sharing driving duties with Britain’s Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina.

The 34-year-old is praying the fickle Le Mans gods spare him the ill-luck that kyboshed his chances of likely victory in the last two runnings.

In 2020 he had set out from pole and was looking good for victory at the half way point.

But a half an hour pit stop during the night for a turbo change ruined his car’s race.

His team eventually finished third

In 2019 his car was coasting in front only for a puncture one hour from the finish which gifted the win to Toyota’s second entry.

He also took second in 2018 when Toyota finally notched up their first Le Mans win at the 20th attempt.

Kobayashi nailed his fourth pole when clocking 3 min 23.900sec to get ahead of New Zealander Brendon Hartley in the second Toyota. “I’m thrilled, to be on pole for the first time at Le Mans with our new Hypercar is fantastic.