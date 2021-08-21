Hamza takes narrow lead in Sindh Amateurs

KARACHI: Hamza Shikoh carded an impressive 74 to take a slim one-shot lead on the opening day of the Sindh Amateur Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Friday.

The talented Hamza played impressively on a windy day to end round one on the top of the leader-board.

Tied for the second place were the duo of Yashal Shah and Saim Shazli, both carding 75. They were followed by Hamza’s elder brother Arsalan Shikoh (76). Asad Ali Khan is at 77 followed by Abdullah Adil, Waleed Ali Khan and Nauman Asghar at 78 and Zunair Khan, Sameer Sayeed and Capt Atif Shah at 79.

Meanwhile, a total of 68 seniors and 17 ladies will tee off today (Saturday). On Friday, 67 amateurs, 24 veterans and 15 juniors (under 14) were seen in action. The Sindh Golf Association (SGA) has introduced handicap brackets in the amateurs,( handicap 0-6, 7-12) seniors (handicap 0-7, 8-14) and ladies (0-18, 19-36) categories. In veterans, there are two age groups: 70-75 and 76 above.

In the veterans category Razi Ur Rahman and Maj Rizwan Farooq are leading with 4 over pat 40 for 9 holes in age category 70-75 while Col Shahid Mahbob is leading with a score of 43 followed by Zaffar A Khan at 44 in 76 and above category. The three-day championship will conclude on Sunday.