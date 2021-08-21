Lack of exposure hurt Pak shooters, says Lodhi

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) believes that lack of big match temperament was the key reason behind the shooters’ inability to win any medal at Tokyo Olympics.

“Our shooters did not get to play international events in the last one and a half years before the Olympics, so they had a big mental pressure on them while competing at Olympics,” said NRAP Executive Vice President Javaid Lodhi while talking to ‘The News’.

“There were international events but almost all of them were held in Europe, not in Asia. So our shooters lacked big match temprament which we consider the key reason behind not winning any medal,” said Lodhi.

Yet, he added, the performance of the shooters was better than in the previous Olympic editions although NRAP did not have any support from the government.

Lodhi said that the NRAP wanted to prepare more shooters for Paris 2024 Games. “Farrukh Nadeem is our hope in trap events, while a promising youngster from Army in rifle event also has potential to qualify for next Olympics,” said Lodhi.

“Besides, the association will also invest in the three shooters who competed at the Tokyo Games. Gulfam Joseph will be sent to play an event in Kazakhstan,” he added.

It is worth adding here that Gulfam on the basis of his rankings has been invited by the International Shooting Sports Federation to play its President Cup in November in Poland.

“We have talked to Iranian coaches for pistol training to our athletes and they are ready to visit perhaps in December for one month,” said Lodhi.

He added that two Iranian coaches would be invited by NRAP in phases, which would help shooters in the qualification round for Olympics 2024.