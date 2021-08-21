JS Bank, PAFLA enter partnership

KARACHI: JS Bank and Pakistan Freelancers’ Association (PAFLA) have joined hands to support, build, and facilitate the biggest freelancers’ community in Pakistan in line with the State Bank of Pakistan's vision to promote financial inclusion in the country, a statement said.

Through this strategic partnership designed to bring the unbanked segment of freelancing individuals or start-ups into the formal financial sector, JS Bank and PAFLA would jointly undertake conferences, seminars, webinars, mentorship, professional training events, and certification courses on financial literacy, and management, alongside facilitating the freelancers’ and start-up community banking with JS Bank.

JS Bank Chief Digital Officer Noman Azhar said, “The freelancer community is an important factor in driving entrepreneurial and economic growth in Pakistan. We need to understand the untapped potential of the freelancer market, what dividends it could pay in the future and ensure that we provide an enabling environment.”

PAFLA Vice President Ibrahim Amin said, “I am delighted and excited to be a part of this partnership between PAFLA and JS Bank Limited.

The modern independent worker is in dire need of a better financial ecosystem that is agile and digitally inclusive. JS Bank with its entire leadership, being as agile as they are, will help the gig-economy in Pakistan move leaps and bounds helping us all in this attempt to a better future of Pakistan.”

JS Bank is actively contributing to the digital revolution in the banking industry of Pakistan by undertaking initiatives that contribute to financial inclusion, while empowering freelancers and fintech entrepreneurs through the development of innovative banking experiences and platforms.