Stocks pick up pace on Afghan peace bets

KARACHI: Stocks on Friday extended Tuesday’s rally largely after Afghan Taliban struck a conciliatory tone, fostering hopes of regional stability as well as economy, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index jumped 341.37 points or 0.72 percent to 47,599.82 points, hitting a day high of 47,644.34 points and a low of 47,258.45 points.

Brokerage Topline Securities in its daily market review said the stocks moved higher, largely led by the cement and banking sector.

Major contribution came from MEBL, DGKC, CHCC, LUCK, and PSO, as they added 197 points to the index, the brokerage said.

On the results front, FCEPL in its 2Q2021 result announcement posted an EPS (earning per share) of Rs1.13 against an EPS of Re0.55 in the same period last year, the brokerage said adding LOTCHEM posted an EPS of Re0.64 against Re0.01 in the same period last year.

Moreover, current account deficit for July 2021 also improved to $773 million against $1,619 million recorded in June 2021, which improved the sentiment, the Topline report said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also rose 170.76 points or 0.90 percent to 19,103.04 points.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks recovered sharply led by blue-chip auto, energy, and cement scrips on strong earnings and easing concerns over border and trade tensions with Afghanistan.

He said oil stocks were battered owing to a slump in global crude oil prices.

Strong remittances, receipts in RDAs (Roshan Digital Accounts) and positive economic outlook ahead of unconditional release of $2.8 billion by IMF next week stoked the sentiment, Mehanti added.

Ready market volumes increased 53 million shares to 299.13 million shares against 246.07 million shares. Trading value rose to Rs13.06 billion from Rs11.47 billion. Market capital moved up to Rs8.310 trillion from Rs8.251 trillion. Out of 464 actives, 298 went up, 139 down, while 27 stayed unchanged.

Unilever Foods led the gainers, rising Rs299.99 to Rs17,299.99 per share, followed by Bata Pakistan, up Rs121.98 to end at Rs1,748.41 per share.

Rafhan Maize was the loss leader, falling Rs300 to Rs9,700 per share, followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd, losing Rs129.46 to close at Rs1,596.77 per share.

Arif Habib Limited in a report said the market added another 341 points during the session, after gaining traction earlier in the week. “Relatively stability in Afghanistan helped investors gain confidence, especially the decision to drop custom duties on different items that will particularly improve dispatches for cement sector,” it reported.

In the session cements, banks, steels, refineries, fertilisers, and oil and gas marketing supported the index, while on the flip side energy sector because of a significant drop in international crude oil prices, the brokerage said.

Ghani Global Holdings emerged as the highest traded stock with 21.63 million shares. The company’s share gained Rs1.92 to close at Rs46.93 per share. The second most traded share was Byco Petroleum with 18.85 million shares. The stock closed higher by 17 paisas to Rs9.92 per share.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 68.60 million shares from 67.68 million shares traded in the previous session.