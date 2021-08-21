Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker on Friday as dollar demand from importers weighed on the domestic currency, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 164.18 per dollar, 0.06 percent below 164.08 at close on Tuesday. The foreign exchange market was closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Youm-e-Ashura holidays.

The rupee ended at 164.60 to the dollar in the open market, compared with 164.40 in the previous session. It fell by 20 paisas against the greenback. Dealers said the rupee lost ground as importers and the corporate sector bought greenback to meet their obligations.

“We saw an increased demand for the hard currency from importers as the market resumed after two-day holidays,” said a forex dealer.

“The rupee is expected to stay stable against the dollar due to dollar inflows scheduled next week, which should be enough to meet importer demand,” he added.

Pakistan is set to receive $2.77 billion from the International Monetary Fund on August 23 under the IMF’s new global special drawing rights allocation.

The expected funds to be received from the IMF are likely to boost the forex reserves as well as support the local unit, according to dealers.