Tarin assures FPCCI of say in committees on economic issues

KARACHI: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has promised to consult the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) every quarter now onwards to resolve the issues faced by businessmen efficiently and to restore their confidence for promoting private sector investments.

He committed that they would be moving in the direction of self-assessment. He also promised that an FPCCI nominee would be inducted into all decision-making committees and boards of the federal ministries, including the Privatization Commission and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He said the government realised the FPCCI’s role as the apex body and its active participation was warranted in all policymaking forums.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram said that despite repeated promises by the government, FPCCI’s recommendations and proposals were ignored in the budget and policymaking.

He maintained that FPCCI did not propose anything for personal gains of office bearers, instead all recommendations were derived from a regular process of obtaining feedback from the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan.

Addressing the concern, Tarin said he would make sure that this concern was addressed in his quarterly meetings with FPCCI.

Akram also raised the issue of no respite to common man due to inflation that continues to remain at a very high level of 13 percent despite incessant hue and cry from all stakeholders.

He added that the SBP should bring down the policy interest rate to provide some breathing space to businessmen of the country.

Answering the concern, Tarin said, “SBP is autonomous and he cannot dictate them on policy rate.” He added that as the core inflation remains at seven percent, he does not see a downward revision in the policy rate anytime soon.

Addressing the concerns over simplification of tax filing form and sales tax refunds, he advised the FBR chairman to have a consultative meeting with FPCCI’s team and make necessary revisions to the form, whereas on sales tax returns, he said that the Ministry of Finance has cleared most of the backlog and remaining refunds would be cleared sooner than later.

At the start of the meeting at FPCCI, participants offered “fateha” for the soul of deceased legendary business leader and a former president of FPCCI, Tariq Sayeed.