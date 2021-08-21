A shameful incident

The Independence Day celebrations at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore took a horrific turn when a group of 400 men assaulted a woman, a TikTok star, who had gone there to film a video. It is the same Minar-e-Pakistan where the famous Pakistan Resolution was passed in which Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, “Mussalmans are a nation according to any definition of a nation … We wish our people to develop to the fullest our spiritual, cultural, economic, social and political life in a way that we think best and in consonance with our own ideals and according to the genius of our people.” Pakistan was not created for such people who would ruthlessly attack a woman and celebrate Independence Day in a manner that damaged the image of the country. The entire nation except those who always blame victims after such incidents is embarrassed by what happened on Independence Day. The authorities have asked the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for assistance. One thinks that they should keep a close on social networking sites as so many people have uploaded the video on these sites. Whether or not the culprits will be caught in a timely manner, it is certain that, unfortunately, many people will forget this incident in a short period.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi