Court seeks charge sheet against bank staff arrested for ‘stealing gold’

A banking court on Friday sought the charge sheet from police against 14 employees of a private bank suspected of robbing people of gold ornaments deposited in the bank by replacing them with artificial jewellery.

The banking court – I ordered the investigation officers to submit the interim charge sheet in the cases by September 2 and until then remanded the suspects to jail in judicial custody.

The suspects include Farah Mansoor, Zulfiqar Ali Junejo, Safdar Kalhar, Hassan Alvi, Omair Wahab, Adeel Latif, Ayesha Mirza, Agha Mansoor, Saleem, Kamran, Jason, Waleed, Daniyal and Sahiba. According to the prosecution, the suspects in collusion with each other replaced with fake replicas the gold ornaments that had been deposited as a surety by 28 customers in the bank against an accumulative loan of Rs550 million.

An audit team of the private bank unearthed this scam when it checked more than 150 bags and found them having fake jewellery instead of the real ornaments.

Following the disclosure, police arrested staffers at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal branches of the bank on the complaint of the higher management for criminal proceedings and recovery of the looted articles. According to East Zone Investigation SSP Altaf Hussain, three kilogrammes of gold, Rs2 million and four luxury vehicles had been recovered from the possession of the suspects.