Second phase of Inter exams to start on August 23

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Friday announced that the second phase of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Annual Examinations 2021 will be held from August 23 to September 13.

According to BIEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin, 136,833 students of the pre-medical, pre-engineering, general science, home economics and commerce groups would take their HSSC exams in the morning and evening shifts, and a total of 221 examination centres had been set up.

Earlier, the board exams were to be held from August 7 to September 3, but the exams were suspended following to the fourth wave of Covid-19. The chairman said the board had taken all possible measures to hold transparent examinations. All arrangements had been made to prevent any untoward incident during the exams. For this reason, two monitoring cells had been set up at the commissioner's office and the BIEK.

The students would not be allowed to carry mobile phones, tablets, iPads, laptops or electronic devices. The board reserves the right to take disciplinary action against the students who would violate the rules. The board officials would ensure the provision of all facilities, including face masks and hand sanitisers, to the candidates during the examinations.