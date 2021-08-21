Couple, daughter injured in gas explosion

A couple and their minor daughter suffered burns in an explosion apparently caused by gas leakage at their house in the Liaquatabad area on Friday.

After getting information, police and rescuers from welfare organisations reached the property, located near Erum Bakery within the Super Market police limits, and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

The victims are 40-year-old Junaid Aslam, his wife Bushra, 35, and their two-year-old daughter Merab. Police said the couple was under treatment, while their daughter was released after getting first aid.