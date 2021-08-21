‘Real target of west is Islam, not Taliban’

LAHORE:Tanzim Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Sheikh warned that the real target of the West is Islam, not Afghan Taliban.

Addressing a meeting on Friday, he said after capturing Kabul, Taliban declared general amnesty for all opponents including those who had been killing them by joining hands with Nato forces, besides announcing guarantee the rights of women, minorities and personnel of foreign missions exactly according to the pristine principles of Islam. Yet, he said, the West is crying out a baseless and shameful propaganda against Taliban.

He lamented that after the conquest of Kabul by Taliban, the US and allied forces, who masqueraded as the global champions of human rights, killed and wounded scores of people at the airport in callous display of apathy for human life, showing what ‘civilized world’ they are. He said it is high time the Muslim Ummah woke-up and took proactive measures to rout the western propaganda campaign against Afghan Taliban. He asked on what basis is the West creating a narcissistic uproar against the likely establishment of an Islamic state under Afghan Taliban, when the West itself split Indonesia by force to create a Christian state of East Timor.