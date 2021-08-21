People over 18 urged to get vaccinated immediately

LAHORE:In view of the increase in corona cases, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Sarah Aslam, on Friday, has issued special SOPs for various sectors. She said vaccination alone is the only effective treatment for the corona virus, so it is imperative that all people over the age of 18 be vaccinated immediately.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department informed about the current situation in Punjab with total of 956 new corona cases adding in total count of 377,209 patients. By now, 342,932 patients have been fully recovered and number of active cases rose to 22,800 across the province. In Lahore total 9 fatalities reported whereas total 24 deaths were reported from Corona in the whole province meanwhile death toll rose to 11,477. 20,345 tests were performed in the last 24 hours; total 6,557,322 tests have been conducted so far across the province.

In the last 24 hours, 411 cases were reported in Lahore and 129 in Rawalpindi, 68 in Faisalabad. Sarah Aslam, Secretary P&SHD said, there is abundant amount of vaccination in all stocks, whereas People are instructed to wear mask, maintain 6 feet distance and wash hands frequently to be safe from this virus along vaccination. People can call at 1033 for information related to coronavirus.

Dengue situation reviewed: Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Sarah Aslam reviewed the current situation of dengue in the province and directed the officers concerned to intensify the dengue prevention activities.

She also appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness and do not dump garbage in open places. The people should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon. Rainwater should not accumulate in the residential areas.