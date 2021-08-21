Rescue 1122 provides emergency cover to over 60,000 mourners

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD)/Rescue 1122 provided emergency cover to 61,456 mourners during 1,279 events in Punjab during Ashura-e-Muharram.

Around 60,470 mourners who sustained injuries due to flagellation were given appropriate first aid while 983 people having severe injuries and deep cuts were shifted to hospitals for advanced medical care, said the PESD DG while presiding over a post-Muharram review meeting at Rescue Headquarters here on Friday. All heads of wings from Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy were also present.

The DG was informed that the emergency plans for Muharram were implemented in close coordination of the deputy commissioners in all districts of Punjab. More than 1,279 processions/events were provided medical cover with 11,000 rescuers, 900 motorbike rescuers, 750 ambulances, 371 fire and rescue vehicles, including specialised vehicles, during Ashura in all districts of the province. Furthermore, 1,810 rescue scouts also performed their duties during Ashura.

The Emergency Services Punjab DG said that rescuers were working on a missionary basis to save human lives and reduce the sufferings of victims of emergencies. He appreciated the performance of all rescuers who sacrificed their leaves and provided emergency cover to all Muharram processions.

He also paid rich tribute to the rescuers and all humanitarian workers as every year, 19th August is observed as World Humanitarian Day. This year these humanitarian workers were deployed to provide emergency cover to mourners.

He said these humanitarian workers were the real heroes of any society as they sacrificed their time, efforts and even risked their lives to provide support to the people affected by any accidents, emergencies and disasters in any country.

He acknowledged the services of rescuers, rescue scouts and other humanitarian organisations for their countless efforts for the well-being of human beings and humanity in general.