Call to allocate more funds for education

LAHORE:The provincial budget should be increased in COVID-19 pandemic and to promote innovative and digitalized solutions for education.

This was demanded by Awaz Foundation Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Zia ur Rehman while addressing an online provincial advocacy forum to discuss the opportunities, commitments and challenges.

He called for notifying the Punjab Free and Compulsory Education ACT 2014 and preparing its rules of business to ensure enforcement of right to education law and safeguard the constitutional guarantee of free and quality education to the children from 5 years to 16 years of age.

The Punjab government needs to increase enrollment rate significantly, particularly in secondary education. This will also require building more schools particularly in the rural areas, and improving infrastructure in schools, such as the availability of bathrooms, electricity, drinking water and the existence of boundary walls especially in southern Punjab where the rate of out-of-school children is much high, Zia ur Rehman said.

National education champion Marium Amjad Khan shared that in Punjab, some girls under 18 years of age were not able to attend school. They are deprived of their basic right of education. Hurdles in the way to education for girls are still there. Normally, the Punjab government spends 2.6 per cent GDP on education while in this period of COVID-19, the Punjab government spent 1.5 per cent GDP for the purpose. “So, we are going towards decline because our 1 million children have left school.

Maryam Amjad Khan appreciated the Punjab government for increasing 10 per cent budget for school education.

Qaiser Rasheed, additional secretary budget and planning, School Education Department Punjab, said “We have been running an admission drive in Punjab. We engaged community via school councils. All admissions are based on Form-B.for brick line and street children. There is non-formal basic education system. Insaf afternoon school system has been introduced to get back dropouts to schools.” Qaiser Rasheed said the Punjab government allocated 6.5 billion rupees for insaf afternoon schools.

Punjab Assembly Member Ayesha Iqbal, representatives of government departments, NGOs and media also participated in the forum.