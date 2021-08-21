Speeding bus crushes traffic warden

LAHORE:A speeding passenger bus ran over a traffic warden leaving him severe injured in the Lorry Adda police limits on Thursday. The victim Tauseef, a resident of Machis Factory Shahdara, was on duty at Lorry Adda. He signaled a passenger bus committing the violation of over loading to stop. The driver instead of complying by his orders sped up the vehicle which ran over the victim leaving him severely injured. The injured warden was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered in Lorry Adda police station. Police said that they were searching for the suspect driver. The victim is survived by a widow, two daughters and two sons. Later, his funeral prayers were offered at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, outgoing DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Muntazir Mehdi and other senior police officers attended the funeral.

TWO ROBBERS KILLED: Two suspected robbers have been killed in a ‘police encounter’ in Mangamandi on Friday. Police said that SHO Mangamandi Rana Mujahid was patrolling in his car when three suspects intercepted and tried to loot him. On seeing police in the car, they resorted to firing. Police retaliated leaving two of the suspects Jameel and Amir with bullet injuries. The third suspect managed to flee from the scene. The deceased reportedly belonged to Baggian Kalan village, Phoolnagar. However, no criminal record was traced against them. The incident seems suspicious and needs to be investigated further.

SHOPKEEPER TORTURES 2 WOMEN: Two women were brutally tortured by a shopkeeper and his accomplices in the Shalimar police limits on Friday.

Reportedly, the victim Shiza visited a shop in M Ali Market Baghbanpura to buy daily use items. She after some time returned along with her sister and complained about the quality of items and demanded to return it. It infuriated the shopkeeper who along with his accomplices subjected the victims to severe torture. The matter was reported to police; however, no action has so far been taken.

MAN’S BODY RECOVERED: The body of a 23-year-old unidentified man was recovered from the Sabzazar police limits on Friday. A passerby spotted the victim lying in unconscious condition and informed the police. A team reached the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Police removed the body to morgue, collected forensic evidences from the crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. Police were searching for the family of the victim.

WOMAN’S BODY FOUND: The body of a 65-year-old unidentified woman was recovered from Shera Kot police limits on Friday. A passerby spotted the victim and informed the police. A team shifted the body to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her as brought dead. Police said that the victim had no marks of torture on her body. However, autopsy and further investigations would help ascertain the cause of death.

ARRESTED: Three suspects involved in cattle theft were arrested by Kot Lakhpat Police on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Rizwan, Qamar and Sajid. A case has been registered against them before handing them over to the investigations wing for further interrogation.